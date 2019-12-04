ECP to observe National Voters Day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will observe December 05 (tomorrow) as National Voters Day, ARY NEWS reported.

The day is observed in memory of first polls in the country on the basis of ‘ONE PERSON – ONE VOTE’ on 07 December 1970.

Regional Director at the election body, Nadeem Haider said that the commission observes this day every year to create awareness among masses.

” The purpose of National Voters Day is to encourage greater participation in the electoral process,” he said adding that special programs are organized on the day including debates, social activities, media programs, conferences and seminars at the national, regional, provincial, and district levels.

On November 29, Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that over 12 million women voters were not registered in the country.

Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad addressing the electoral reforms conference here said that how an election could become free and fair when such a large number of women would be out of the electoral process.

Read More: PM summons Pervez Khattak to discuss CEC, ECP appointments

“It is the responsibility of political parties to ensure registration of women as voters,” the secretary ECP said. He lamented lack of cooperation from the political parties over the issue and requested the parties to extend cooperation with the election commission.

Around 4.3 million women voters were registered before the general election of 2018, he said.

He expressed apprehension that the number of unregistered women voters in the country could further increase.

The ECP was working in collaboration with the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) for registration of the women voters, he said.

Comments

comments