Deadline for issuance of electoral lists, submission of forms extended

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the deadline for the issuance of electoral lists and forms’ submission will be accepted till February 15, ARY News reported on Thursday.

ECP secretary asked national institutions to coordinate the election commission for running voters’ awareness campaign. The commission has also sent letters to the provincial chief secretaries, as well as secretaries of the national and provincial assemblies.

Earlier on January 21, the acting chief election commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi had reshuffled top officials in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as the treasury and opposition parties agreed upon the name of Sikandar Sultan Raja as the head of the election body, ARY NEWS reported.

The acting CEC Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi reshuffled seven top ECP officials in BPS18 to BPS-20. These officials included the Staff Officer to the Secretary ECP Naeem Ahmed, who is now appointed as district Election Commissioner Swabi.

Another official Aleem Shahab was appointed regional election commissioner Multan, Shareef Ullah as joint election commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and regional election commissioner Multan Shahid Iqbal appointed as a director finance analyst.

