Ed Sheeran set to become face of TikTok following mega deal

Ed Sheeran is all set to be the next face of mega-popular video-sharing app TikTok after signing a big deal with TikTok execs, reported The Sun.

The Sun quoted a social media source confirming that Sheeran was filming in London for TikTok after signing the deal. “It is a huge coup to get someone as big as Ed on board and everyone is really excited about the end result,” the source said.

“TikTok is a huge platform for artists now and Ed can see that. It was something he wanted to get involved in and the project he has done with them is really exciting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

The news comes just a day after Sheeran’s TikTok video with Friends star Courtney Cox went viral – the two recreated Cox’s character Monica Geller’s dance routine with her on-screen brother Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer.

The fan-favorite routine was featured in the season 6 episode The One with the Routine.

“Had a reunion of our own this weekend #obviouslybetterthanross,” Sheeran wrote, sharing the TikTok video on his Instagram.

