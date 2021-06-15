Eddie Hall, winner of the 2017 World’s Strongest Man competition, “passed out” on a leg press machine during a recent gym session.

A video shows the British strongman, who also holds the official deadlift world record pulling 500 kgs under strongman rules in 2016, starts off with some back squats before moving to the leg press machine.

He sets a goal for himself and says he is going to go for 1,000 kilos, the heaviest leg press attempt of his life.

A 1,000 kg press is like pushing a saltwater crocodile or an adult polar bear with your legs.

He starts his work out and slowly adds more weight. After a few presses, he says, “I soiled myself. Do you smell it?”

Hall carries on to reach his target. After a few seconds, his eyes close and his head drops to the side. When he wakes up, he says, “Did I pass out?”

He shared the video of the 1,000 kg leg press on his official YouTube channel with the caption: “PASSED OUT DOING 1000KG LEG PRESS!”

