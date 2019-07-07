CM Buzdar terms Edhi pride of humanity, face of Pakistan   

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar declares legendary social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi pride of humanity and face of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Paying rich tribute to the legendary social worker in connection with his 3rd death anniversary (July 8), CM Buzdar said that Sattar Edhi had served people without any discrimination and shared their sorrows.

In a statement issued from his office, the chief minister said, “His life teaches us that if intentions are honest than a person alone can serve humanity.”

CM Buzdar said, “The glittering light of Abdul Sattar Edhi is shedding light and enlightening thousands of people today.”

Furthermore, the chief minister said that ‘Ehsaas’ program was in line with the working style of Edhi and its sole aim was to extend helping hands to under privileged people and it will keep alive the tradition of serving humanity.

Earlier on February 7, Indian citizens had paid rich tributes to the legendary philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi.

As per details, a big sign board with picture of Edhi had been placed at a highway in Indian Punjab’s city of Jalandhar to praise his utmost services to the humanity.

“The richest poor man,” the sign board reads.

Edhi, who built a network of humanitarian centers across Pakistan to provide life-saving services to the people, died on July 8, 2016 at the age of 89.

