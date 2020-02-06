Education to pave way for socio-economic development: SAPM Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr.Firdous Ashiq Awan says education is the only way forward for socio-economic development of any society.

She was talking to Vice-Chancellor and CEO, University of Hertfordshire, UK Quintin McKellar, who called on her in Islamabad today (Thursday).

The Special Assistant said the Prime Minister is keen to encourage investment in this key sector which is related to the future of Pakistan.

Welcoming the collaboration of the University of Hertfordshire, the UK with the Millennium Universal College, Islamabad, she said that Pakistan has a conducive environment for investment in education and higher education sectors.

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy department Saeed Ghani on Wednesday announced to pay surprise visits to colleges across the province aimed at improving the education sector, ARY NEWS reported.

Ghani, who is nominated education minister in a recent cabinet portfolios’ reshuffle, announced a compulsory assembly early in the morning at 8:00 am in every college of the province.

The students are also directed to attend the college proceedings in complete uniforms.

