Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Students to get provisional admission in engineering varsities: education ministry

Students provisional admission engineering varsities

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, Wednesday chaired a meeting with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), vice-chancellors of different varsities, and HEC officials in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The meeting decided that all those students, who had given their exams, would be permitted to sit in the E-CAT/Engineering exams.

The meeting decided that universities will be allowed to give provisional admission to the students subject to their final examination results.

The decision was unanimously taken to ensure the timely admissions of students in engineering universities. It was also ensured in the meeting that A2 students of Cambridge whom result is expected in January, would be allowed to appear in the exams.

During the meeting, various options were also discussed in detail to ensure students’ admissions timely in engineering universities, as exams had already been delayed due to COVID-19.

Shafqat Mahmood while lauding the decision of engineering councils in consultation with the Higher Education Commission, said that the current year had been a challenge for the students and educational institutions.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

IRSA decides to appoint independent observes at barrages, headworks: sources    

Health

Rare virus: UK citizens vaccinated to stop spread of Monkeypox cases

Pakistan

Law-breaking influential people should be dealt with iron hand, PM orders police…

Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces reopening of primary, middle schools

[X] Close