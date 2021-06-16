ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, Wednesday chaired a meeting with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), vice-chancellors of different varsities, and HEC officials in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The meeting decided that all those students, who had given their exams, would be permitted to sit in the E-CAT/Engineering exams.

The meeting decided that universities will be allowed to give provisional admission to the students subject to their final examination results.

وفاقی وزیر تعلیم @Shafqat_Mahmood کے زیر صدارت انجینئرنگ کونسل اور ایچ ای سی کے اجلاس میں متفقہ فیصلہ ہوا تمام طلبہ جنکا انٹرمیڈیئٹ کا امتحان ہو چکا ہوگا یا ابھی ہونا ہوگا،سبکو ای کیٹ امتحان/انجینئرنگ کے امتحان میں بیٹھنے کی اجازت ہوگی۔ pic.twitter.com/fT1iTqi1QB — Ministry of Federal Education/ProfessionalTraining (@EduMinistryPK) June 16, 2021

The decision was unanimously taken to ensure the timely admissions of students in engineering universities. It was also ensured in the meeting that A2 students of Cambridge whom result is expected in January, would be allowed to appear in the exams.

During the meeting, various options were also discussed in detail to ensure students’ admissions timely in engineering universities, as exams had already been delayed due to COVID-19.

وفاقی وزیر تعلیم @Shafqat_Mahmood ،کے زیر صدارت اجلاس میں کووڈ 19 کی وجہ سے تعلیمی سال اور امتحانات موخر ہونے کے سبب انجینئرنگ یونیورسٹیز میں بروقت داخلے کو یقینی بنانے اور طلبہ کے سال کو ضائع ہونے سے بچانے کے لئے مختلف آپشنز پر تفصیلی تبادلہ خیال کیا گیا۔ pic.twitter.com/THlgdQcV01 — Ministry of Federal Education/ProfessionalTraining (@EduMinistryPK) June 16, 2021

Shafqat Mahmood while lauding the decision of engineering councils in consultation with the Higher Education Commission, said that the current year had been a challenge for the students and educational institutions.

