Education Ministry launches blended-e-learning initiative

ISLAMABAD: In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to use technology in education, the Ministry of Education and Professional Training has launched an initiative of blended-e-learning.

An agreement for the purpose has been signed between Federal Directorate of Education, Knowledge Platform, Tele Taleem and Robotics Mea. Blended-e-learning is an approach to education that combines online education materials and opportunities for interaction online with traditional place based classrooms methods.

In this research based pilot project, different technologies will be used at different levels of education to test and understand the effectiveness of these technologies on the learning of students.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood said the digital and blended learning was the future. “With schools all over the world redesigning because of Covid-19, blended-e-learning is becoming the new normal,” he pointed out.

He said Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training as part of its response strategy to Covid-19 is piloting blended learning project to assist students and teachers in ensuring learning continuity.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Mahmood said, after a third party baseline evaluation, the results of the initiative will be shared with all the federating units and this project shall be replicated at national level.

