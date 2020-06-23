Educational boards allowed to check papers of matric students in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab government on Tuesday allowed educational boards in the province to begin marking process of grade 10 papers, ARY NEWS reported.

The permission was given by a sub-committee of the provincial cabinet on coronavirus so that the process to check grade 10 papers would be initiated.

According to details, the process would include checking of papers of one million students, who appeared in matriculation examinations in the province.

Only the Lahore board has to check papers of more than 275,000 students. It has established 27 marking centers in the city, which will witness the involvement of 2700 teachers during the process.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on May 16 announced to promote matriculation and intermediate students to next classes without conducting examinations.

It is decided to promote students of 9th and 11th grades to the next classes, whereas, the results of 10th-grade papers will be announced after checking the exam papers. The notification also read that 12th-grade students could improve their result numbers of 11th grade by appearing in the 2021’s exams.

However, no composite exam will be held for students of 9th and 10th Grade next year, Murad Raas said in his Twitter message, adding that they will appear in 10 and 12 grades’ exam and from their result previous years result will be calculated.

The education minister said that those students who could not appear in the examination of 10th and 12th grades will be assessed on the basis of their results acquired in 9th and 11th grades. However, the students will have to clear exams of all subjects. He added, “3% marks will be added to their total marks calculated for class 10th and 12th,” said the provincial education minister.”

Moreover, the education authorities have decided to give a passing grade to the students who failed in less than 40 per cent subjects in 9th and 11th grades.

