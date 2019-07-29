All educational institutions to remain closed in Karachi on Tuesday

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday announced that all educational institutions in Karachi will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday) due to heavy rainfall in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

Due to the heavy rain forecast, all Government and private educational institutions will remain closed for the safety of the teachers and students, said a notification.

All examinations scheduled to take place on Tuesday at Karachi, NED and Federal Urdu universities have been postponed and a new date will be announced later.

As the metropolis received first monsoon rainfall on Monday, at least eight people across the city died due to different incidents.

As per details, eight people have been electrocuted to death belonging to areas of Defence, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Mehmodabad, Malir and Boat Basin.

First rainfall of monsoon in Karachi on Monday played havoc with the normal life in the city with power outages in several areas and knee-deep water at scores of road.

Due to flooding in Orangi Nullah water spilled out of the drain and entered in nearby houses. Dozens of houses in Pak Colony, Jumman Colony and Johar Colony affected with the water spill from drains.

Liaquabad Underpass was filled with the rainwater and closed for the traffic due to the faulty drainage system of the underpass.

The highest level of rainfall, 60 millimeters, was recorded at Saddar, while Surjani Town received 50mm, Faisal Base area 45mm, North Karachi 42mm, and Nazimabad 39mm of rain, according to the Met Office.

