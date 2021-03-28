ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration on Sunday announced the closure of all private and government educational institutions in the federal capital till April 11 due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

As per the notification, all educational activities suspended in the federal capital including the postponement of examinations.

Amid a spike in Covid-19 infections, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Wednesday that educational institutions will remain closed in virus hotspots of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Kashmir till April 11.

Briefing the media after chairing a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to take stock of the coronavirus situation, he said the provincial governments will decide whether to keep schools closed or open in light of the number of infections.

“Board exams for class nine and above will be held as per schedule in May and June,” Mahmood cleared.

Third Covid wave

The country is currently under the third wave of coronavirus which is said to be more lethal and dangerous by the health authorities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday once again ruled the closure of businesses and other economic activities in the country amid the third Covid-19 wave.

“We are not in a position to impose another country-wide lockdown, but we can take precautions by wearing masks and following government-set SOPs,” said the premier in a video message.

PM Khan said that the third wave of coronavirus was more lethal as compared to the previous two waves. He said the third wave in Pakistan is the spread of the UK strain as the new strain of the COVID-19 was more transmissible than the original.

