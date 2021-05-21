Education centres to remain closed until June 6 in Sindh districts

The educational institutions will remain closed until June 6 in 12 districts of Sindh following the announcement of provinces regarding the resumption of academic activities in districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is low, ARY News reported on Friday.

The spokesperson of the federal education ministry said in a statement that the education centres will remain closed in 12 districts of Sindh till June 6.

Moreover, the Punjab authorities have announced to open educational institutions from May 24 in 16 districts, whereas, it extended the closures of education centres until June 6 in 20 districts.

The Balochistan education secretary announced to resume academic activities by reopening private and governments schools from May 24 except Quetta, the provincial capital.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the education authorities decided to resume academic activities in 22 districts from May 24 and extend the closure till June 6 in 19 districts.

Earlier on May 19, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had allowed the reopening of educational institutions in districts where the Covid-19 positivity ratio is less than 5 per cent.

Moreover, the NCOC had also announced that all SSC and HSSC exams will be held after June 20, while conducting professional and non-professional exams would take place on a case-to-case basis on recommendations from the Ministry of Education.

