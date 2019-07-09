Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Reports about PM’s participation in Eastern Economic Forum in Russia ‘speculative’: FO

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson of Foreign Ministry Dr. Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday clarified that reports appearing in media about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s participation in Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia are ‘speculative.’

In a statement on Twitter, Dr. Faisal said Pakistan and Russia remain in contact about engagement at the highest level.

“Any announcement in this regard would be made formally at [the] appropriate time,” he wrote.

Few days earlier, sources relayed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a visit to Russia in September on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to attend the Eastern Economic Forum as a special guest.

The EEF is scheduled to be held from Sept 4 to 6 in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

Sources quoted President Putin as saying that he would be happy if the prime minister attended the conference in Russia.

It was reported by sources that the Russian president had extended the invitation to the prime minister during the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek, which the latter had accepted.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

The govt is resolute to put the country on the path of prosperity: Naeem Ul Haque

Pakistan

NA standing committees’ meetings to be held during sessions: speaker

Pakistan

Opposition in collusion with international PR firms trying to create anarchy: Samsam

PakistanTop News

No parallel between human rights abuse in IoK and environment in AJK, GB: FO


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close