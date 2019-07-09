ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson of Foreign Ministry Dr. Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday clarified that reports appearing in media about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s participation in Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia are ‘speculative.’

In a statement on Twitter, Dr. Faisal said Pakistan and Russia remain in contact about engagement at the highest level.

“Any announcement in this regard would be made formally at [the] appropriate time,” he wrote.

Few days earlier, sources relayed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a visit to Russia in September on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to attend the Eastern Economic Forum as a special guest.

The EEF is scheduled to be held from Sept 4 to 6 in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

Sources quoted President Putin as saying that he would be happy if the prime minister attended the conference in Russia.

It was reported by sources that the Russian president had extended the invitation to the prime minister during the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek, which the latter had accepted.

