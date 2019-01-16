Effects of fake account verdict to be bigger than Panama: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has predicted that the effects of verdict in fake account case would be bigger than Panama on the national politics.

Talking to journalists, Shahzad Akbar said that the government would comply with the court’s orders in letter and spirit and vowed to uphold the rule of law in the country.

He said that the apex court had directed the joint investigation team (JIT), tasked with probing fake bank account case, to cooperate with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shahzad Akbar said that the Supreme Court had directed the NAB to complete its investigations within two months. He said that the JIT had exposed land grabbing and overseas properties of Pakistanis. Not a single concrete evidence was presented against the JIT report, he said.

Shahzad Akbar said that a name removed from the exit control list (ECL) could be rewritten after NAB investigations. He said that suspects had been fleeing abroad in the past as ECL was not maintained properly.

Earlier, in a detailed verdict in the case of money laundering through fake bank accounts, the Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a two-month period for investigation.

The 25-page verdict was compiled by Justice Ijazul Ahsan of the SC.

“The NAB investigation has pointed towards heinous crimes. The anti-graft body should take action on recommendations of the joint investigation team (JIT),” the judgement read adding that the apex court had taken a suo moto notice under Article 184 against fake bank accounts.

The court has directed to strike off names of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah from the Exit Control List (ECL) for the time being.

