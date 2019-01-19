Efforts afoot to bring foreign investment in GB: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday said, efforts are underway to bring foreign investment in the tourism and mineral sectors in Gilgit-Baltistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

These views he expressed while presiding over a meeting of the public sector development projects of Gilgit Baltistan in the federal capital here.

“The energy projects in the region are very imperative and thousands of megawatt electricity can be generated from them,” the minister said.

He directed to speed up work on energy projects in Gilgit Baltistan and added that provision of PSDP fund will be ensured to complete these projects.

Gandapur said Gilgit-Baltistan is rich in mineral resources and most of them are being exported in raw form.

He said that establishment of goods finishing factories is necessary in Gilgit Baltistan which will be helpful for capacity building and creating job opportunities in the region.

The meeting was briefed about the progress on 15-Megawatt Hanzal Power Project, Shigar Thang Hydle Project of 26 Megawatts, Harpo Power Project with capacity of 34 Megawatt, Chillas Power Project of 4 Megawatt, Naltar-3 Power Project of 16 Megawatt, Ataabad Power Project of the capacity of 30 Megawatt, Gilgit Cardiac Center and other projects.

The meeting was also briefed about the tourism and mineral policy in the area.

