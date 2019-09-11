Efforts afoot to improve patient care at govt hospitals: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza chaired a meeting of the FG Polyclinic Reforms Committee on Wednesday.

Federal Secretary Health Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik, the executive director of the FG Polyclinic among others attended the meeting.

Dr Zafar Mirza reviewed progress made on decisions taken in previous meetings of the committee.

The committee recommended the creation of 220 additional positions of postgraduate trainee doctors.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM’s aide said the reform agenda in the health sector is being implemented expeditiously.

“All out measures are being taken to improve patient care in hospitals,” he said, adding in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government is committed to improving the performance of public sector hospitals and achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Dr Mirza said at present there is a heavy load of patients visiting FG Polyclinic. Around 8,000 patients seek treatment on a daily basis at the hospital, he added.

To address this situation, the 35 dispensaries attached with Polyclinic are undergoing reform, he said.

The special assistant said non-functional dispensaries are being closed down and staff is being transferred to FG Polyclinic.

Some dispensaries are being assigned new role so the load on the hospital is reduced.

Dr Shoaib Khan, the executive director of the Polyclinic, said the Gynae department in the hospital is being upgraded and new equipment worth Rs123 Million is being procured.

He said MRI machine, CT Scan, and Mammography equipment are being installed in the hospital.

Comments

comments