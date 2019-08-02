Efforts to be made to resolve federal quarters’ issue, minister assures Sindh governor

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called on Federal Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema here on Friday.

The issue of the federal government’s residential quarters in Karachi came under discussion in the meeting.

They expressed keen interest and commitment to permanently resolving the issue as part of the vision of PM Imran Khan to provide low-cost housing facility to the people.

Cheema said that the government is fully committed to building low-cost and affordable housing units under the directives of the prime minister, who is very ambitious to build five million affordable houses for the poor and vulnerable segments of the society across the country.

He assured the governor that he would make all possible efforts to find some amicable solution to the issue of the federal government’s residential quarters in Karachi.

Imran Ismail appreciated the efforts of the federal minister and offered his full cooperation for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain and MPA Jamal Siddiqui were also present during the meeting

Comments

comments