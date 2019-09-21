‘Egg Boy’ Will Connolly is on the cover of an international magazine

‘Egg Boy’ Will Connolly who cracked an egg on an Australian senator is doing rounds on social media again but this time not for cracking an egg.

The 17-year-old made it to the cover of Elle Magazine Australia, under the tag ‘Rebel with a cause.’

He shared the cover from his verified Instagram account and wrote “Grateful and thankful that I was asked to be in Elle Magazines “most talked about movers, shakers and change makers” article…Rebel with a cause. Nuff [enough] said.”

The egging was a retaliation to Senator Fraser Anning’s remarks who blamed the New Zealand terror attack on Muslim immigration.

“Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?” Anning asked.

He further added, “The real cause of the bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration programme which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place.”

The young boy was hailed for the attack as the senator’s remarks drew widespread criticism from all around the world.

After being arrested on the spot, Connolly was later released without any charges. Following the egging incident in March, the young boy has been hailed as a hero.

