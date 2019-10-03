Egypt shows interest to invest in food sector

ISLAMABAD: Egyptian Ambassador Ahmed Fadel Yacoub along with his delegation called on Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said both the countries share common agricultural traditions and there is a lot of potential for the exchange of research and techniques between the two countries in this sector.

The Pakistani officials, who accompanied the minister during the meeting said Pakistan imports two-third of its required DAP from various countries.

Egypt is welcome for any joint venture for establishing a plant in Pakistan and invest thereof, they added.

Moreover, they said, Pakistan could benefit from Egyptian research and development in various crops like cotton as it has much better yield comparatively.

The Egyptian envoy suggested a visit of Pakistan’s agricultural specialists & scientists to one of the world’s pioneer Agriculture Research Centers in Egypt to further explore the opportunities in the field of Agriculture particularly agriculture research.

