Egypt scraps visa fees for tourists

In an effort to revive coronavirus-hit tourism industry in Egypt, the government has suspended visa fees for tourist destinations until October as flight operations will resume from 1st of July in the country.

According to the details, tourist visas, which usually cost £20, will be free until October 31. to encourage holidaymakers to return, visas for South Sinai, where the popular Sharm El-Sheikh is located, Marsa Matrouh and the Red Sea, home to Hurghada, will no longer cost.

The government was also issuing hygiene safety certificates to over 260 hotels and resorts, proving they have sufficient measures in place to allow tourists to safely return.

Guests must be registered online and workers have to undergo rapid coronavirus tests when entering resorts, while a hotel floor or small building must be assigned as a quarantine area for positive or suspected coronavirus cases, The Sun reported.

Resorts are not permitted to host weddings or parties, organise entertainment activities, serve shisha water pipes or offer open buffets.

International flights to the country are to resume from July 1, although Brits are yet to be allowed to travel abroad according to the UK government’s advice.

With a two-week quarantine when returning to the UK as well, Brit may be wary about heading abroad any time soon.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the country as 1,475 new cases have been confirmed today, taking the total in Egypt to 55,233. Egypt’s coronavirus death toll has passed the 2,000 mark.

Comments

comments