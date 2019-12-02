Egyptian businessman calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Executive Chairman Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Naguib Sawiris called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad here on Monday, ARY News reported.

Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari, Governor State Bank Syed Reza Baqir, Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Gillani, Chairman NPHDA Lt. Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider were also present during the meeting, said PM office media wing in a press release.

Earlier on November 7, PM Imran had invited foreign companies to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

He said this while talking to Chairman of the supervisory Board Huawei Li Jie.

During the meeting, chairman Li Jie informed the Prime Minister about the progress being made by the company in the network domain.

Read More: Foreign companies keen to invest in Pakistan, says Dr. Firdous

While highlighting huge business opportunities created under the new E-policy, launched by the Ministry of Commerce, the Prime Minister invited the company to explore business opportunities in this sector.

He further urged them to involve brilliant young minds of Pakistan working in technical fields. The possibility of relocation of manufacturing units to Pakistan also came under discussion.

