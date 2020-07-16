Government expands Ehsaas cash programme to Rs203 billion

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar announced on Thursday that the government has decided to expand the scope of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Information Minister Shibli Faraz, she said the programme’s budget is being enhanced from Rs144 billion to Rs203 billion. She added as many as 16.9 million deserving families, which almost make up for more than half of the country’s population, will get benefit from the cash handouts.

Terming the Ehsaas programme the biggest social protection scheme rolled out in Pakistan’s history, she said it has been commended internationally. She maintained the programme is being taken forward on a non-political basis and in a transparent manner.

Last month, the federal government had announced successful completion of the target of disbursement of Ehsaas Emergency Cash among 12 million beneficiaries across the country.

Over Rs 145.29 billion were distributed among more than 12 million families across the country under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program.

Out of the total amount, Rs2.42 billion have been distributed among 198,000 families Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs7.43 billion among 611,000 families in Balochistan, Rs1.5 billion among 86,000 families in GB, Rs25.59 among 2.1 million families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs63.88 billion among 5.27 million families in Punjab and Rs44.13 billion among 3.65 million families in Sindh.

