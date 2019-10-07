Ehsaas Langar Scheme: Dastarkhwaan being set up to feed the impoverished: SAPM Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan revealed that a dastarkhwaan was to be spread in the capital under the banner of Ehsaas Langar Scheme, ARY News reported on Monday.

The dastarkhwaan was being spread to help feed the poor and needy of the country who have been neglected or are deprived.

Taking to Twitter, SAPM Awan said: “Feeding the poor is a sunnah of the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (SAWW).”

She also said that the initiative was a small token in the way of helping those that can’t afford to eat proper food due to poverty.

In conclusion, she said that by ways of empathy (Ehsaas), the nation will curb the dire situation of the impoverished.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Ehsas Saylani Langar Scheme in Islamabad today [Monday] to provide free food to the needy people.

The Langar scheme is an important component of the government’s social protection program Ehsaas.

The scheme, currently being launched from the federal capital, will later be expanded to the entire country.

