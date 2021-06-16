‘Ehsaas Digital’ e-portal launched to address basic queries of people

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar said on Wednesday that the government has opened an e-portal “Ehsaas Digital” to address the basic queries of people about the Ehsaas programme.

The Ehsaas Digital e-portal will provide easy access to information and services related to all its initiatives which would help empower and facilitate a common man, she said while addressing the launching ceremony.

Sania Nishtar said the PTI government has introduced the first version of the website, and it will be updated in the future as per the emerging requirements.

The Special Assistant said the latest announcements would be updated on the website and people would also be able to lodge complaints against fake messages.

People would be able to know the answers regarding eligibility criteria for different projects under the Ehsaas programme, she added.

Sania Nishtar said the basic objective of the projects under the Ehsaas programme is to provide social security to people.

The SAPM also explained that One Window Ehsaas has six main pillars; a one-stop shop; the Ehsaas Center; back office digital interface; a public facing digital information and services platform; a mobile app; cognitive API architecture-the integrated database; and the Ehsaas One Window Beneficiary Selection and Targeting Policy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on June. 9 had inaugurated the first One Window Ehsaas Centre in Islamabad as the federal government will establish such centres in all districts of the country.

PM Imran Khan inaugurated the first physical One Window Ehsaas Centre in Islamabad and also planted a sapling in the centre’s premises.

After global recognition of the Ehsaas programme, the federal government has decided to digitalise the poverty alleviation initiative by launching a one-window centre to facilitate deserving people.

