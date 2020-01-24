Ehsaas Digital payment system becomes operational

ISLAMABAD: Preparations are underway to give final touches to the launch of Ehsaas Kifalat programme which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on January 31.

The Ehsaas digital payment system is an important competent of Kifalat programme. Procurement of the system was completed in a transparent manner last year.

Dr. Nishtar opened HBL’s biometric ATM in Islamabad, which is easily accessible and prominent. This is the first-ever digital payment system that has been introduced to facilitate cash transfers to Kifalat women beneficiaries in a transparent manner.

The Ehsaas digital payment system is significant progress from the earlier BISP payment system in many respects. The system is not simply a payment system; it includes features of saving as well.

The most important thing is that beneficiaries will now have the choice of going to a biometric retail shop or to a biometrically enabled ATM or any biometrically enable branch HBL and AB.

“Opening biometric ATMs and bank branches (of partner banks HBL and BA) the beneficiaries of Kifalat is a major feature of the new Ehsaas digital payment system”, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar.

“Previously women had no choice. They used to go to retail shops and there were very few of them in each city. The retail agents usually made deductions from their tranches and often fraudulently deducted money. Under the new system, women will be able to go to biometric ATMs and branches,” she further added.

