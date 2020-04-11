Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing a press conference on Saturday said that the government is providing cash assistance to mitigate sufferings of the common people in wake of COVID-19 outbreak, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Islamabad, she said the government is reaching out to deserving families to help oppressed and destitute class by extending financial assistance under Ehsas Cash Emergency Program.

She said 8,15,548 families have received the cash assistance in the first phase thus far while their are 27 cash points that have been established for disbursement of 12,000 rupees to deserving families under the cash program.

SAPM Awan emphasised that only those people should come to the cash points, who receive an SMS in this regard, while others should wait for the next phase to be started, which would be soon.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the district administration is also evaluating requests for cash assistance and deserving families, finalized through this process, will be entertained in the third phase.

She also revealed that the government was going to distribute 144 billion rupees to deserving families under the banner of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

The Special Assistant said it is the single biggest programme in Pakistan’s history aimed at investing in human capital, while ensuring utmost transparency to help common people in difficult times.

