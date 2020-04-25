Agent trying to swindle money from Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program caught

LAHORE: An Ehsaas camp situated in the vicinity of Raiwind was ripping off deserving individuals of the government designated coronavirus Ehsaas Emergency Cash, ARY News reported.

According to details, the corrupt practice was made known to relevant authorities and prompt action was taken against the individuals.

Read More: Ehsaas cash programme: Rs 13.18 bn disbursed among 1.098mn families

An agent employed to disseminate the money among the needy had swindled two women thus far and given them lesser than the 12,000 rupee quota assigned by the government.

The agent whose name has been revealed to be Irshad has been detained, authorities have said that a lawful action will be taken against him for his illegal actions.

Earlier on April 22, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government was taking measures to expand the scope of ‘Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.’

Read More: Govt to expand scope of ‘Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program’: PM Imran

PM Imran Khan said this while visiting an Ehsaas cash distributing point in Rawalpindi. He said that the sole purpose of the program was to provide financial assistance to the deserving families in this difficult time.

PM Imran maintained that the government provided financial assistance to the poor under the program purely on merit. On the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Welfare Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister about the program.

Comments

comments