PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Ehsaas Kifalat Program’ tomorrow

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan will kick start the dissemination process of ‘Ehsaas Kifalat Program’ tomorrow (Friday) in a ceremony being held in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The Ehsaas Kifalat Programme for the deserving families will award two thousand rupees to each family per month. About five hundred thousand people will benefit from this program.

In a statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar said that the Kifalat program of Ehsaas initiative will be launched in 15 districts within few weeks to empower the poor segments of society.

A total sum of Rs192 billion is to be distributed under Ehsaas Kifalat Program which is to be spent on the welfare of poor people.

Dr Sania Nishtar earlier on December 28, had announced to increase the quarterly cash grant for 4.3million beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) from Rs5,000 to Rs 5,500.

She said BISP has now 4.27 million active beneficiaries after delisting 0.82 million undeserving beneficiaries. She said that the increased stipend will be given only to the deserving beneficiaries.

