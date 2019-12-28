Ehsaas Kifalat stipend enhanced from Rs5,000 to Rs5,500

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased the quarterly cash grant for 4.3million beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) from Rs5,000 to Rs 5,500.

This was announced by Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar.

In a statement, she said this increase would mean that the government will provide 8.6 billion rupees more for cash transfers to the poorest of the poor.

She said BISP has now 4.27 million active beneficiaries after delisting 0.82 million undeserving beneficiaries. She said that the increased stipend will be given only to the deserving beneficiaries.

Bilawal Bhutto expresses anger over removal of 800,000 names from BISP database

Earlier, on Dec 26, Dr Sania Nishtar had said that the government had decided to strike 820,165 undeserving people off the database of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

“The people who have been removed from the BISP database over failing to meet the merit. The deserving people had been apportioned after a survey conducted 10 years ago which is seemingly enough to change condition. Unmerited people were being paid since 2011. The government took the decision for restricting government employees to get registered in the programme.”

Read More: Govt expels unmerited people from BISP database: Sania Nishtar

Comments

comments