Fed govt mulls over mobile valet option for Ehsaas fund transfer

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Friday said that the Ehsaas Programme was meant to provide relief to all Pakistanis irrespective of any political discrimination, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme ‘Aiteraz Hai’, Usman Dar said that hunger does not see if its victim was a PML-N or a PTI supporter.

“Sindh government is led by PPP and it should take ownership of the programme and help the poor segments of the society,” he said adding that they were considering on the option of mobile valet for distribution of money under the relief package.

We do not want to gather people at any place, he said adding that they would look into the suggestions put forward by the provincial government.

Dar said that they had to extend this monetary support to the public on emergency basis due to the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani said that there was no involvement of the Sindh government in distribution of funds under Ehsaas programme.

“We have received reports of deduction in relief amount transferred to public,” he said adding that cases have been registered against such people in Ghotki, Badin and Umerkot areas of the province while deputy commissioners had also admonished such elements.

Suggesting on increasing distribution points, the provincial minister said that they have also recommended for choosing other method for fund transfer in which a person could receive money while staying at home.

He called for increasing the number of banks dealing with the funds transfer. “More banks and mobile companies should become part of the programme to bring ease in the process,” Saeed Ghani said.

