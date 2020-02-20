Ehsaas program’s dissemination differentiates from rural to urban: Nishtar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Thursday apprised the media of their being two different variables to Ehsaas program for rural and urban areas, ARY News reported.

Conducting a press conference of the matter, Nishtar said that the initiative was purely a governmental perogative and no non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are involved with it.

Praising the current regime, Nishtar said that thus far no corruption scandal has seen the light of day in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) tenure.

She also revealed that 10,000 impoverished individuals were recently made part of the program in Punjab’s district of Layyah.

Earlier on February 9, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure that the deserving families get a monthly stipend under Ehsaas Kafalat programme.

Sharing a photo of one such family and house they live in on Twitter, she wrote: “This space is their abode. The kitchen is just one corner and to save space, the baby’s crib is elevated. #EhsaasKafaalat beneficiaries are amongst the poorest in the country. We are making sure that only the truly deserving access to this system.”

