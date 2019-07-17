‘Ehsaas’ strategy to be announced within 10 days: Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD: Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Wednesday said that ‘Ehsaas Strategy’ was in the final stages of careful review and will soon be out in the public domain as a living document.

she elaborated on plans underway to engage the private sector in the “Ehsaas” framework, which encompasses 115 policy actions to be executed by 28 federal ministries/divisions/agencies for its execution.

To the extent of Ehsaas, she said that there were three avenues of collaborating with the private sector.

“These avenues included, regular contracting following the policies and procedures of PIPRA in ways that promote transparency, private sector commitments for big-ticket targets of social protection and poverty alleviation policy, and , Solutions Innovation Challenge to develop value chains and solutions for poverty at scale by identifying private sector partners.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Sania Nishtar urged the private sector to play its role in supporting Pakistan to the sustainable development goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Dr. Sania Nishtar said, “We hope to eliminate viral hepatitis in Pakistan by promoting public-private collaborations.”

In a statement issued by the ministry, she said that it was an important area for them to focus on, as this disease disproportionately inflicted the poor and marginalized who usually suffered at the hands of bad health systems and practices.

