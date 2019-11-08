Punjab IGP orders foolproof security on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

LAHORE: Punjab’s Inspector General of police Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday ordered foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), ARY News reported.

In a communiqué, the Punjab police chief directed the district and city police officers to chalked out a comprehensive security plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) and increase patrolling in sensitive areas and around the worship places across the province.

He directed the police officers to personally monitor the search operations in sensitive areas and around the places of worship.

The IGP also ordered to hold flag march and deployment of police commandos at sensitive areas on the auspicious day.

Earlier in the day, all preparations were in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on November 10 (Sunday) with religious enthusiasm and solemnity across the country.

Various religious, social and cultural organisations were finalizing their programmes to organise Milad Mahafil and Seerat gatherings where speakers will highlight various aspects of the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

