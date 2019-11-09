Eid Milad-un-Nabi SAWW to be celebrated tomorrow with due solemnity

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W.W) will be celebrated across the country with religious enthusiasm and solemnity on Sunday (tomorrow).

The day will dawn with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals, following a night of Mehafil-e-Naat, conferences, and fireworks.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and religious teachings, unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

State and religious organizations, Milad committees, and individuals have planned a number of activities, including processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.

Numerous Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) processions will be taken out across the country.

Meanwhile, streets, roads, bazaars, shopping centres, and government and private buildings have already been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours, and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

