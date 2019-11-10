Eid Miladun Nabi celebrated across Pakistan with religious fervour

KARACHI: Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour across the country on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The day dawned with thirty-one guns salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one guns salute at all provincial capitals.

Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country were offered in mosques after Fajr prayer.

Special conferences, events and Mahaafil-e-Milaad were held to pay respect to the last messenger whose life and teachings are beacon of light for the whole mankind.

KARACHI

In Karachi, the main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) was taken out from Memon Mosque. After passing through the traditional routes, it culminated at Nishtar Park Karachi where the main Mehfil-e-Milad will be held.

Government, religious, political and social organizations also arranged Mahaafil-e-Milad, Seerat Conferences and programs where the speakers have highlighted the life of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him and his Seerat-e-Tayyaba.

LAHORE

In Lahore, Mahaafil-e-Milad were held in different parts of the city while Eid Milad processions were taken out.

Roads and streets have been decorated with buntings and lights to mark the day in a befitting manner.

QUETTA

A procession was taken out in connection with Eid Midal un Nabi from Saryab Road in Quetta which marching through its conventional routes culminated at Jamiat Roy Road.

Various religious, political, social and cultural organisations and educational institutions also arranged various programmes in connection with Milad in the city.

Muslims across the world observe the Prophet Muhammed’s (PBUH) birthday on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Comments

comments