Eid treat: KP announces 60-day remission in jail terms

PESHAWAR: In remembering those serving sentences in prisons in the midst of Eid festivities, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has Monday announced a diminution of 60 days in jail terms for people serving sentences in prisons all across the province, ARY News reported.

Official notification to that effect has been issued by the KP’s home department and ministry of tribal affairs noting the remission of 60 days in jail terms in celebrations of Eid this year.

The applicability of this notification extends to all the prisons across KP province barring those criminals facing terrorism charges and serving jail in anti-state activities, the notification authorized by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Separately for the prisons under the federal government, the interior ministry notified earlier last week a special remission of 90 days in sentences of all the prisoners on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

According to the notification, the special remission of 90 days is for all convicts except the condemned prisoners and also except those convicted of murder, espionage, subversion. anti-state acts and terrorist activities.

The decision has been taken to share the Eid festivities with the prisoners, read the notification.

