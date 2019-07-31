Govt announces four-day holidays for Eid-ul-Adha

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced four public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha with effect from August 12th, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the Ministry of Interior.

According to a notification issued by the ministry today, August 12-15 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) will be public holidays.

Earlier in June, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced that Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on August 12 and the first Muharram will be on September 01, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar.

In May, Fawad Chaudhry had released Pakistan’s first Lunar Calendar for five years having details from the Year 2019 to 2024.

On the other hand, authorities have issued instructions related to applications for collecting hides on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

As per the notification, three conditions are mandatory to seek the approval for collecting hides, which include audit report of the last year, registration certification of the organization and the permission letter to collect hides of the last year.

