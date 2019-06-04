Celebratory Eid firing leaves 1 dead and 5 wounded in Karachi

KARACHI: After the announcement of Shawwal moon sighting today, Tuesday, celebratory aerial firing in different areas of the city resulted in the death of one, leaving five wounded, reported ARY News.

After the Eid moon’s sighting was officially announced by Mufti Muneeb Ur Rehman earlier in the day, people took to celebratory aerial firing resulting in causing damage to life and property in the metropolis.

The firing has left 1 dead and 5 wounded in it’s wake.

The country is slated to celebrate the holy festival after a month long Ramazan tomorrow, Wednesday.

People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday celebrated Eid-ul Fitr after the provincial government announced to celebrate Eid on June 4 (today), following the testimonies for Shawwal moon sighting at Qasim Mosque under the supervision of Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday had expressed his dismay over the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on its decision to celebrate Eidul Fitr today in the province.

