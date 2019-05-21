Eid ul Fitr Moon likely to be sighted on June 04: Met Office

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast sighting of Shawwal moon on June 04 and Eid ul Fitr on Wednesday June 05, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“There is strong probability of sighting of the Shawwal moon on Ramazan 29 (June 04),” Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement.

The Shawwal moon will born on June 03 (Ramazan 28) at 3:02 PM and will be four hours and 16 minutes old at the sunset of the 28th Ramazan.

The moon will be 28 hours and 16 minutes old on June 04 (29th of Ramazan) and can be sighted for at least one hour after sunset as it will be 12 degrees above, the weather department said.

The Shawwal moon will most likely be sighted across the country on June 04 evening, the met office predicted.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has announced today that the lunar calendar prepared by a committee of experts has been forwarded to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

He said that the Shawwal moon will likely to be sighted on June 04 and Eid ul Fitr on June 05, according to the lunar calendar.

The calendar will be sent to the federal cabinet after endorsement of the CII.

The minister said that the experts from the Ministry of Science, SPARCO and Pakistan Meteorological Department have prepared the lunar calendar.

