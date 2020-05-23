PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Chief Minister for Information Ajmal Khan Wazir said on Saturday that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated with simplicity in the province due to the PIA plane crash and coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Ajmal Wazir has urged people of KP to celebrate Eidul Fitr with simplicity and demonstrate solidarity with the coronavirus patients.

“We are passing through a very critical phase of pandemic which is unprecedented in recent history. The provincial government is working day and night in the fight against Covid-19,” he said and added that people should cooperate with govt during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whatever we are doing is for the safety of the people of KP, we can only win this war with the help of nation,” he added.

He also announced to dedicate Eid day to the front line workers including doctors and health workers in the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier, CM Mahmood had cancelled his visit to his native town Swat during the Eid holidays and decided to celebrate the festival at his official residence in Peshawar.

Read More: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan surge to 52,437

Mahmood Khan appealed to the masses to stay home, celebrate Eid with families, strictly adhere to the principle of social distancing.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has risen to 52,437 with 1743 cases reported during the last twenty-four hours nationwide.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) 18730 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 20883 in Sindh, 7391 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3198 in Balochistan, 1457 in Islamabad, 607 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 171 in Azad Kashmir.

16,653 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll stands at 1101 with thirty-four deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours

