Eidul Fitr: President grants special remission in sentences for prisoners
ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has announced a special remission of 90 days in sentences of the prisoners on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported on Thursday.
A special remission of 90 days is for all convicts except those convicted of murder, espionage, robbery, dacoity, abduction, anti-state acts and terrorist activities.
Earlier on May 4, a session of the federal cabinet chaired by the prime minister had approved 90-day remission to the prisoners on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that the remission would not be applicable to inmates facing terrorism and murder charges, other heinous crimes and those who are facing corruption cases.