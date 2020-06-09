Eiffel Tower in Paris to welcome back visitors

PARIS: The Eiffel Tower in Paris will reopen on June 25 from its longest closure since World War Two after being forced to shut for more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tower’s management said on Tuesday.

Wearing a face mask will be compulsory for all visitors from 11 years old.

The French government has started to ease lockdown measures from mid-May.

The Palace of Versailles reopened on June 6 while the Louvre museum will welcome back visitors from July.

Deaths remains under 100 for seventh day in a row

France’s coronavirus death toll rose by 87 or 0.3% to 29,296 on Tuesday, the highest daily toll since June 2, but remained under 100 for the seventh day in a row, health ministry data showed.

On Monday, 54 COVID-19 deaths were reported, on Sunday 13.

The number of daily confirmed coronavirus infections increased by 403 or 0.3% to 154,591, up on the 211 seen on Monday and 343 on Sunday, but remained below the more than 500 seen on Thursday through Saturday.

