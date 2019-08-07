Eight injured in blast while defusing explosives in Nowshera

PESHAWAR: At least eight people including five policemen on Wednesday got injured due blast while defusing explosive material in Peshawar.

As per details, the blast occurred in Nowshera’s area of Aza Khel Payyan, when the team was defusing the explosive material found in the area.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman, eight people including five policemen got injured in the exercise of defusing the explosives.

The injured were rushed to the nearby medical facility by the rescue teams.

In the month of April this year, a terrorism bid was foiled in DERA MURAD JAMALI and a bomb device planted at railway track near Notal area was defused.

A terrorism suspect who had planted the bomb device at railway track was killed in an exchange of fire with policemen.

The bomb disposal unit was called, which defused the device planted at the track, police officials said.

