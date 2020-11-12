Eight killed, several injured in Jalalpur Bhattian road accident

JALALPUR BHATTIAN: At least eight people were killed and several others got injured in a horrific collision between a passenger bus and a tractor-trolley in Jalalpur Bhattian, a city in Hafizabad district of Punjab on Thursday.

According to the rescue sources, the incident took place at Pindi-Bhattian road, resulting in the death of eight persons and wounds to others.

The rescue teams have reached the spot and shifting bodies and injured to a nearby medical facility. Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor-trolley fled the scene.

In a separate incident of multiple fatalities in a road crash, last month, at least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries when a dumper collided with a passenger van at Gharibwal village of Jhelum district.

Read more: Five of a family killed in Gojra motorway accident

Rescue officials, after being informed, had reached the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while expressing sorrow over the loss of lives had sought a report from the administration.

Comments

comments