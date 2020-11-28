Eight killed over land dispute in KP’s Swabi

SWABI: As many as eight people were killed in an armed clash between two groups over a land dispute in Swabi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to police sources, the incident took place when a Jirga was underway to settle the land dispute between two groups in Swabi’s Chota Lahor.

The sources said that the Jirga session turned violent when the rival groups opened firing on each other after a verbal brawl. Resultantly, eight people died on the spot while several others sustained bullet injuries.

On being informed, heavy contingent of police and rescue officials reached in the area and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. The heavy police force was deployed to control the situation in the area, the sources added.

Earlier in April 20, at least three people had been killed during an incident of firing in a jirga in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, the incident of firing had occurred during a Jirga within the remits of Agha Mir Jani Shah police station in the city.

“We have apprehended four people for their involvement in the incident and shifted them to another location for further interrogation,” he had said.

