Eight killed as Karachi-bound passenger van catches fire at M9 motorway

KARACHI: At least eight passengers were burnt to death and six others sustained severe injuries when a passenger van they were travelling caught fire after an accident at M9 motorway, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to motorway police, the ill-fated passenger van overturned near cement factory after the vehicle’s tie-rod end collapsed. The van caught fire due to short circuit.

Rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to Nooriabad hospital.

A passenger van, carrying 22 passengers, was coming from Hyderabad to Karachi when it overturned  near a cement factory–40 kilometers away from Karachi toll plaza.

At least eight passengers died on the spot.

