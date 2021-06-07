At least eight killed in Mashkel cylinder blast

MASHKEL: At least eight people were killed in a gas cylinder explosion in the Mashkel area of Washuk district of Balochistan here on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to official sources the explosion took place in a welding shop located at the main Bazar causing damage to four shops.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site after the incident. The dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital after being rescued from the debris.

Law enforcement agencies also reached the site and cordoned off the area.

Last year in November, at least 15 children were killed from a cylinder blast in Balochistan’s Kohlu district.

Also Read: Balloon vendor, boy killed, three injured in Karachi cylinder blast

More than 34 people, mostly children, had been injured in a gas cylinder blast during a marriage ceremony in Kohlu. The incident occurred in the Bohri area.

