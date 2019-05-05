Eight killed after fire erupts in passenger van in Jhelum

JHELUM: At least eight people were on Sunday burnt to death after fire erupted in a passenger van on GT Road in Jhelum, ARY News reported.

Rescue sources said the van was heading towards Rawalpindi from Gujranwala. They said other four passengers who received burn injuries were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the local administration was fully assisting the victims; nevertheless there was no alternative for life.

On the other hand, 20 people got injured when a passenger bus and a trailer collided near Kot Chattha in DG Khan. Sources said the injured were shifted to trauma centre. The incident took place because of speeding, they said.

The sources said the passenger bus was heading towards Karachi from Mansehra.

On April 21, four people had died and eight others got wounded in a horrible collision between a car and a rickhaw in Mirpurkhas.

As per details, four people were killed when a rickhshaw collided with car in Sindh’s Mirpurkhas area.

Eight others were injured in the incident, who were moved to the nearby medical facility.

