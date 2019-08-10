Eight killed as rain lashes KP

PESHAWAR: The Death toll has risen to eight in the rain and flood-related incidents in different areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Radio Pakistan reported.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two persons died in Arang Tehsil of district Bajaur.

Rain and thundershowers also lashed Karachi after dark clouds hovered over the city’ sky. Two persons died due to electrocution at Mianwali Colony in Manghopir and Soldier Bazaar area of the city.

Fresh monsoon rain spell exposed claims of the city authorities as the roads changed into waterways in several areas of Karachi.

At least two people electrocuted to death in the city and power outages reported in several localities of the metropolis.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has issued an alert about a flood in Indus River with a rising level of water at barrages in the province.

PDMA warned of flood threat to 15 districts of Sindh due to rising level of water in the river and adjoining canals.

Increasing flood water in River Indus may affect the inhabitants of katcha area and the livestock during the flood situation.

