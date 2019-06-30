Eight of a family killed in van-trailer collision in Bhakkar

BHAKKAR: As many as eight members of a family, including five children were killed and seven others injured as a passenger van collided with trailer in Bhakkar, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials said that the accident took place on Jhang Road in Bhakkar and added that all the deceased and the injured belonged to the same ill-fated family. The officials shifted the bodies and the injured to the district headquarter hospital.

Police said that the passenger van completely destroyed in the accident and added that the trailer’s driver managed to escape from the scene. While the hospital sources said that four of the injured were in critical condition.

Earlier on June 101, at least three people had been killed and 15 others wounded as a passenger van collided head-on with a trailer coming from the opposite side at Rawalpindi road.

The bodies and injured were moved to a nearby medical facility by the rescue teams and the local police. Rescue sources had said the accident took place when two passenger vans were racing at the Rawalpindi road.

